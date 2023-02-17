Report: Trending toward Eric Bieniemy becoming Commanders offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2023, 9:31 AM EST
Eric Bieniemy remains in Washington on Friday for a second day of conversations with the Commanders about their offensive coordinator vacancy and it looks like he maybe staying there for the 2023 season as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is mutual interest between Bieniemy and the Commanders and that things are trending toward Bieniemy taking the job. There are still details to be ironed out before any deal is done, but a deal could be done before the day is out.

Bieniemy has spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs and has helped the team win a pair of Super Bowl titles during that span, but his success has not paid off with a head coaching job. While his Kansas City predecessors Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy both took that step, Bieniemy may feel he needs to go somewhere without Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in order to climb the final rung of the coaching ladder.

Nagy returned to the Chiefs in 2022 after being fired by the Bears and he’d be a leading candidate to return to the offensive coordinator role in Kansas City if Bieniemy does move on to Washington.

  2. I can’t see how this lateral move helps Bieniemy’s case for becoming an NFL Head Coach unless he just wants to be out from under Reid’s shadow who gets all the credit for KC’s success.

  3. In the AFC, teams load up to beat the Chiefs. In the NFC, they load up to beat the 49ers, with the “best” defense in the NFL, and Eagles, the other team with the “best” defense in the NFL. Bieniemy knows how to beat both of them.

  4. Just run the damn ball ! We always wait till mid season to start doing this ! Win a few games and end up picking middle of the draft uuuugh. Get some hogs up in here!

  6. Reid’s not retiring and Bieniemy wants the job. Let’s see what he’s got. Tired of these stories. Give the man a shot.

  8. 14thumper says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:51 am

    Why would you want to go from the mountain top to the gutter?
    ——————-

    Because it’s not *his* mountain.

    Beside the fact that the pay for a HC is waaay more than the pay for an OC, many people have a desire to prove to themselves and others what they can do on their own.

  9. I am kind of surprised that Philly didn’t bring him in for their OC to interview at least. If nothing else, see what he can do with Hurts, Smith, Brown, Goedert, and the stable of running backs they’ll have in 2023.

