Vikings re-sign Blake Brandel

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2023, 1:30 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Vikings have re-signed one of their offensive linemen for the 2023 season.

Tackle Blake Brandel was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but the Vikings circumvented that process by re-signing him on Friday.

Brandel made three starts in place of left tackle Christian Darrisaw while Darrisaw dealt with concussions during the 2022 season, but landed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in December. He also saw playing time as an extra tight end and on special teams.

The Vikings drafted Brandel in the sixth round of the 2020 draft and he returned to the team’s practice squad after being waived that September. He was waived again in 2021, but returned and wound up playing in 13 games that year.

7 responses to “Vikings re-sign Blake Brandel

  3. Awesome, he looked really good, hope they resign Udoh too, he was pretty decent at right tackle as a fill in and maybe let him and Brandel battle for right tackle since O’Neil might not be ready to go at the beginning of the year.

  7. iliketurtles says:

    Awesome, he looked really good
    +++++
    He gave up 7 sacks in about 4 games worth of snaps (274).

