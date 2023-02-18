Cardinals sign Noah Togiai

Getty Images

Tight end Noah Togiai is moving on from the Eagles.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Friday shows that the Cardinals have signed Togiai to their offseason roster. Togiai joins former Eagles defensive coordinator and new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

Togiai entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2020, but made his regular season debut with the Colts after being let go in Philly. He returned to the Eagles in 2021 and spent most of his time on the practice squad.

In four games with the Colts and three games with the Eagles, Togiai did not catch any passes. He was credited with two tackles on special teams.