Commanders announce Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 18, 2023, 11:41 AM EST
It’s official: Eric Bieniemy is the new offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.

After much speculation that Bieniemy could leave Kansas City for Washington, Bieniemy signed his contract this morning and the Commanders announced the move.

Bieniemy also has the title of assistant head coach, he has the ability to truly run an offense while working for a head coach who primarily coaches the defense, and he has a multi-year contract — all things he didn’t have in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have had an excellent offense in Bieniemy’s five seasons as offensive coordinator, but some questioned how much of the credit he should get while coaching Patrick Mahomes and working for Andy Reid. If he can run a great offense in Washington, he may finally get the head-coaching offer that has eluded him for so long.

  1. This guy will finally prove he is not worth the hype. Ive been waiting for a team dumb enough to hire him as a head coach to really prove it but this will work.

  2. May prove to be worthy of a HC job OR (like Leftwich) prove it wasn’t him that was responsible for the wins and not even a college team will hire him!

  4. I’m happy he’s getting a better situation, but it only happened because Snyder is under fire and the league told him hiring Bieniemy could solve a little of Snyder’s and the leagues problem.
    Now that Bieniemy has no QB, he won’t succeed and they can bury him.

  5. Good luck. I want to see him succeed but out of all the places to pick, this will be a hard one. KC has structure, the Commanders – don’t, and it’s increasingly looking like Riverboat Ron was carried by Cam Newton

  8. Washington about to prove why 16 teams turned him down. But it was nice of them to fall on the sword to appease the media. I’m sure they’ll be rewarded with draft picks or maybe even a playoff run.

  10. I am sure they paid him alot of money…and good for him on that…but I don’t see the upside on this move.

