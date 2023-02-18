DK Metcalf wins MVP at NBA celebrity all-star game

Five days after a much more significant MVP trophy was awarded after the confetti fell in Glendale, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf earned a different prize.

Metcalf was named MVP of the NBA’s celebrity all-star game.

Apparently, that wasn’t impressive enough to get the NBA’s official website to not identify him as “DJ“.

DJ a/k/a DK had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and multiple dunks.

Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson also played in the game, along with plenty of people whose names I didn’t recognize. But at least some I did.

Which makes me feel a little less old. Not much, but a little.

  1. I’d already planned not to watch one second of the NBA All-Star events, and this cements my decision! I thought “celebrity” events were for people like Richard Simmons or Al Roker! A bunch of professional athletes playing in the event is bizarre! Can you actually categorize Metcalf as a “celebrity”?!

