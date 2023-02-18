Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa; who signs a second contract first?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2023, 9:01 AM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
With the offseason fast approaching full bloom, one of the big questions becomes when (or if) the quarterbacks drafted in 2020 will sign second contracts.

The candidates to get paid are Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts, the only one who wasn’t taken in round one, has only one year left under his rookie deal. Tua will be in the same spot, if the Dolphins don’t pick up his fifth-year option.

So who goes first? The Eagles have the greatest urgency, because they don’t have the luxury of two more seasons before the franchise-tag dance commences. But the players (and their agents) may want to wait for others to go first, in order to use prior deals as a baseline to try to beat.

The situation creates an obvious tension for the players. On one hand, they should strive to get every dollar they can. On the other hand, they may feel compelled to leave money behind, in order to ensure that there will be enough cash and cap space to keep a competitive team around him.

The best of the best football players have a limited number of years in which they enjoy maximum earning capacity. The window lasts longer, typically, for quarterbacks. But teams are willing to pay only for greatness; the moment that the player’s skills diminish, the team starts looking elsewhere. Thus, there’s wisdom in selfishness, even if that requires a willingness to ignore being characterized unfairly by fans and media as selfish.

Regardless, someone will have to go first. And with a fairly broad range at the upper reaches of the quarterback market, it’s not quite as simple as each quarterback saying, “Make me the highest paid.”

Also complicating the situation is the possibility that the Ravens will apply the non-exclusive franchise tag to quarterback Lamar Jackson, and that some other team will offer him a Deshaun Watson-style deal, in defiance of the collusive wishes of the Management Council.  That would become a key data point in the negotiation of contracts for Hurts, Burrow, Herbert, and/or Tua.

Through it all, the best and most fair arrangement would be to tie a quarterback’s compensation to a percentage of the cap. That would give the team certainty as to the cents per dollar available for other players, and it would prevent a long-term deal from becoming obsolete within a few years, like the Patrick Mahomes contract already is.

But the powers-that-be have resisted this approach even more strongly than they have resisted the five-year, fully-guaranteed deal that the Browns gave to Watson. To make a deal based on cap-percentage happen, someone will have to be willing to give a not-so-subtle middle finger to the Management Council.

If anyone is willing to be the first one to do that, it would be Bengals owner Mike Brown.

4 responses to “Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa; who signs a second contract first?

  2. Overhyped Burrow and Herbert gonna fleece their teams. Herbert can’t make plays when it counts. Too many 4th quatter picks. Burrow only benefited from Lamar being down the last 2 years and he still can’t beat the Browns. Both guys got top flight receiving corps and still can’t get it done. Send those guys to Baltimore. Both of their divisions are getting stronger and no more cupcake runs for the Bengals.

  3. They could take less now like Mahomes and put a great team around him and win several superbowls. With greatness comes more endorsement deals and at the end of your career networks will pay the best more money. You don’t have to take every cent now when you can make it up later in life. Look at Brady signing that huge broadcasting contract. He doesn’t get that without the 7 rings and taking a few less dollars to put a great team around him.

  4. Tua should be last. He could be one concussion away from the end. Pretty good quarterback with a good but fragile head on his shoulders. Miami would be smart to slow play this deal.

