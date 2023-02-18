Jody Fortson fined for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson played 13 offensive snaps and eight on special teams in Super Bowl LVII. On one of those, Fortson lowered his helmet to initiate contact with his head.

It came in the fourth quarter, and although officials missed the penalty, the NFL noted it.

The league fined Fortson $4,383 for unnecessary roughness.

Fortson injured his elbow late in the regular season and missed four games on injured reserve before returning before the AFC Championship Game. He played 14 offensive snaps and eight on special teams against the Bengals.

Fortson made nine receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 13 regular-season games in 2022. He did not have any stats in the postseason.