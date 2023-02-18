Michael Irvin is racking up early wins in his lawsuit against Marriott

February 18, 2023
Early in Super Bowl week, representatives of an Arizona hotel owned by Marriott informed NFL Network of a misconduct complaint made by an unnamed employee about Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. It resulted in Irvin being removed from the Super Bowl coverage both at NFL Network and ESPN.

Irvin reacted swiftly, filing a $100 million lawsuit against Marriott and the accuser. And the court in Collin County, Texas is moving as swiftly as any court ever moves in a civil lawsuit.

Via TMZ.com, the presiding judge already has ordered that Marriott must identify the name of the employee — and that Marriott must produce video evidence regarding the alleged interaction. Marriott also must disclose the NFL Network employee(s) to whom the report was made.

The specific allegations against Irvin never has been disclosed. Although he did himself no favors by talking publicly about the situation in the aftermath of being pulled off the air by NFL Network, his legal strategy has been effective, to say the least.

Irvin aggressively is attempting to prove his innocence. So far, he seems to be winning.

Making the situation even more compelling — and awkward for the league — is that Marriott is a long-time sponsor of the NFL.

  1. So the Judge has ordered compulsory notification of the facts. That’s really not a “win” unless the facts reflect positively for Irvin. It’s necessary for the case to proceed, so I view the order as appropriate. I’m looking forward to hearing what actually happened. Finger’s crossed for him.

  2. Yes Michael Irvin is winning, on paper. In reality, these may, or may not be, Pyrrhic victories.
    That’s because he’s pushing in this direction despite not really knowing what’s on that tape. It may exonerate him, or it may damn him. He’s already admitted he was too drunk to recall which may be the result.
    That said, the accuser may wish to up her security, given this ruling. From the post I’ve seen online, they may have some harassment/threats/ genuine physical violence coming their way; the reasons most judges keep their names sealed.

  3. Good for Irvin. False accusers need to face consequences just like real perpetrators have to face real consequences.

  4. I think Irvin has been in a enough situations he knows he can’t afford to screw up again and so I believe his side in this incident. He probably said a quick hello and went to his room.

  10. I hope it is the case that somebody is trying to shake down Irvin. He was one of my favorite players.
    But let’s face it: the dude has a bit of a history.
    Glad judge is pushing the case along. Hotels have cameras EVERYWHERE, so if this happened outside of a room there will be video evidence of something happening.

  11. I’m no fan of his, but it seems he may have a case. It will depend on the tape and the actions of the accuser and her employer. My suspicion is it doesn’t show anything actionable, he knows it, and is moving forward as a result. He suffered actual harm (being removed from his duties) and obvious reputational damage. He’s going to settle for an apology and some nominal amount (relative to his demand), I think. If the tape shows something else or there is more evidence, then it gets interesting.

  12. If he wins 100 million, that’s by far more money than he made actually playing football.

  13. There are witness interviews already available that completely backs up Irvin’s account of what happened. It appears Marriott and this employee should be concerned over this.

