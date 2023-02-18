Panthers hire Shawn Jefferson to serve as receivers coach

Getty Images

New Panthers coach Frank Reich keeps filling out his staff.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the latest addition is veteran assistant coach Shawn Jefferson.

Jefferson, 53, played for the Chargers, Patriots, Falcons, and Lions in a career spanning 1991 through 2003. He has coached in the NFL since 2006.

Most recently, Jefferson was associate head coach and receivers coach with the Cardinals.

Jefferson’s son, Van, is a receiver for the Rams. He’s under contract in L.A. for one more year, the last of his four-year rookie deal.