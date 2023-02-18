Vikings re-sign Khyiris Tonga

Getty Images

The Vikings brought defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga to Minnesota in 2022 and he’ll be sticking around in 2023.

The team announced that they have re-signed Tonga on Friday night. Tonga was set to be an exclusive rights free agent and joins tackle Blake Brandel in avoiding that process by re-signing with the Vikings right away.

Tonga was a Bears seventh-round pick in 2021 and he played in 15 games as a rookie before being waived last year. He signed to the Falcons practice squad in September and the Vikings signed him to their active roster in October.

He went on to play 11 games and recorded 28 tackles and a half-sack for the NFC North champs.