Cardinals hire Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2023, 9:48 AM EST
With a defensive coordinator becoming the new head coach of the Cardinals, the most important hire as it relates to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is offensive coordinator.

New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has made his move.

Via multiple reports, former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing has gotten the job. Petzing, 35, will be responsible for designing, implementing, and executing the offense that Murray will run.

The bad news for the Cardinals is that, if it doesn’t work, they’ll need to hire a new coordinator. The other bad news for the Cardinals is that, if it does work, Petzig will become a head-coaching candidate. If he gets a job elsewhere, Gannon will be back to square one with the most important position and relationship on the team.

Petzing has been coaching at the NFL level since 2013, when he joined the Browns as a football operations intern. He arrived in Minnesota as part of Mike Zimmer’s original staff, and Petzing had multiple jobs there from 2014 through 2019.

He followed Kevin Stefanski to Cleveland in 2020, serving as tight ends coach for two years and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Gannon and Petzing worked together for four years in Minnesota, where Gannon was assistant defensive backs coach from 2014 through 2017.

  2. This whole setup has failure written all over it.
    In an offensive focused league, cardinals made a bad choice.

  5. Gannon also needs to find a good defensive coordinator. He should look for someone who can handle motion and doesn’t give up points on every drive in the second half of the Super Bowl.

  6. Not only did the Cardinals hire a defensive-minded coach, they hired a bad defensive-minded coach.

  8. I’m not saying he can’t, but any hope they have of winning games is dependent on Murray coming back strong after that knee injury and him resembling the elusiveness he had prior to it. It’s possible that this entire new staff may be Hackett levels of in-over-their-heads.

