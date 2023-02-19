Michael Pittman Jr.: We should have a fast transition to Shane Steichen’s offense

Getty Images

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen has an offensive background and plans to call plays this season, which usually means that the team will be learning a whole new scheme over the course of the offseason.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. isn’t expecting much difficulty on that front. Steichen coached under former Colts head coach Frank Reich with the Chargers and under former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni with the Eagles, so Pittman thinks that the Colts will be able to hit the ground running once they get back to work later this year.

“They basically ran the same plays because they come from the same strain as our offense,” Pittman said in an interview with the team’s website. “So really, I mean, it just helps us start fast, right, because we really don’t have to learn a whole new playbook now. There might be a couple small things, but I think that we should be able to pick up and play fast. We will really see that transition during camp, which will help us start fast. Hopefully we start the season fast and everything just takes off from there.”

How much everything takes off will be directly related to the guy who is relaying Steichen’s play calls to the rest of the players. The Colts need to find a quarterback and a failure to finally check that box will make schematic issues secondary in Indianapolis.