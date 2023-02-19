Raiders announce death of former defensive back Jim McMillin

Getty Images

Former Raiders and Broncos defensive back Jim McMillin has died, the Raiders announced Sunday. McMillin was 83.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Jim McMillin, who played defensive back for the Silver and Black from 1963-64,” the team wrote. “The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Jim’s wife, Phyllis, and the entire McMillin family at this time.”

McMillin joined the Broncos in 1961 and played two seasons in Denver, making 28 starts before heading to Oakland. He played all 14 games with nine starts in 1963 and one game with one start in 1964 before returning to the Broncos during the 1964 season.

McMillin played seven games with two starts for the Broncos in 1964 and 12 games with three starts in 1965.

He finished his career with 62 games played, 43 starts, 14 interceptions and four return touchdowns. Five of his interceptions came in his rookie season.

McMillin played both corner and safety during his five seasons.