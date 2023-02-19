Report: Steelers hire Aaron Curry as linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Steelers are hiring Aaron Curry from the Seahawks’ staff as the linebackers coach, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reports.

Pittsburgh lost linebackers coach Brian Flores to the Vikings after he accepted the defensive coordinator job.

Curry served last season as assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach in Seattle. He joined the Seahawks in 2019 as a coaching assistant before being promoted to a defensive assistant the following season.

He began his coaching career under his own former position coach, Bill Lambert, at the University of Charlotte. Curry worked as a graduate assistant in 2014 before becoming the defensive line coach in 2015.

Curry was a standout college player at Wake Forest, winning the 2008 Butkus Award.

The Seahawks drafted Curry fourth overall in 2009, but traded him to the Raiders during the 2011 season. He played 48 games with 39 starts and made 203 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 12 pass breakups in his four-year career.