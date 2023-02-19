XFL’s fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative contributes to dramatic comeback win

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 19, 2023, 6:10 PM EST
Dallas Renegades v Seattle Dragons
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game.

The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to make the score 15-12.

That’s when the unique onside kick alternative came into play: After a touchdown, the XFL allows teams to opt to line up at their own 25-yard line facing a fourth-and-15, and if they convert the first down, they keep the ball.

St. Louis converted, with quarterback AJ McCarron hitting receiver Austin Proehl for the first down. The BattleHawks then marched down the field for a touchdown, again coming with McCarron hitting Proehl, and won the game 18-15.

It was an exciting ending to what had been a fairly dull game leading up to that point, and it was another illustration of how the best chance of the XFL and USFL to generate fan interest is to employ innovative rules and strategies. That certainly happened today.

13 responses to “XFL’s fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative contributes to dramatic comeback win

  4. Maybe we could call this Patrick Mahomes gets to keep possession of the ball the whole game rule.

  6. Tried watching last night. Not sure what i enjoyed the least, the 1st week of a NFL preseason game in the 4th qtr or this.

  7. All the Chiefs would have to do is opt for that play every time, the refs would bail them out when they don’t make it, and the Chiefs can always play offense

  8. Theoretically, you could get the ball to start the game and never give it back. How much would Josh Allen cry about that?

  11. So you play like crap most of the game and can get bailed out at the end with a gimmicky play? No thanks!

  13. dwinsgames says:
    February 19, 2023 at 7:46 pm
    So you play like crap most of the game and can get bailed out at the end with a gimmicky play? No thanks!

    Tom Brady won at least two SB’s doing that.

