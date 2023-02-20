Panthers re-sign J.J. Jansen

Getty Images

Long snapper J.J. Jansen has been with the Panthers since 2009 and he’s not going anywhere in 2023.

The Panthers announced on Monday that they have re-signed Jansen to a one-year deal. He’s played in 226 consecutive regular season games and set the franchise record for games played last season, which made it an easy call to say yes when the Panthers called about returning for another year.

“No doubt about it,” Jansen said. “We, my wife and I, we love Charlotte, and we love the Panthers organization. We’re rooted here, and going into my 15th year is something I don’t take for granted.”

Frank Reich will be the fourth different head coach Jansen has played for during his time with the Panthers and he heads into the season tied for 134th place all-time in games played.