Report: Chargers hire Robert Muschamp as quality control coach

Getty Images

The Chargers are hiring Georgia analyst Robert Muschamp as a quality control coach, Matt Zenitz of on3sports reports.

Muschamp is the nephew of former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, who now is an assistant at Georgia. Robert Muschamp spent the past two seasons working with his uncle.

He earned a scholarship at Auburn after walking on there in 2015.

Muschamp went into coaching immediately after his college playing days ended. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Tennessee in 2019-20 before heading to Georgia.

The Bulldogs won 29 games and two national championships in Muschamp’s time in Athens.