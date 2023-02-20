Report: Jets hire Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Jets are hiring Zach Azzanni as their wide receivers coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Azzanni also interviewed with the Bills and was a candidate to remain with the Broncos but is following Nathaniel Hackett from Denver.

Azzanni became the Broncos’ receivers coach in 2018, coaching under Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Hackett. Hackett now is the offensive coordinator of the Jets after 15 games as the Broncos’ head coach.

Azzanni replaces Miles Austin, who was suspended for gambling on NFL games.

The Jets also had interest in Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan for their vacancy.

With Azzanni leaving Denver, the only remaining coaches from last year’s staff who could remain on Sean Payton’s staff with the Broncos are defensive backs coach Christian Parker and defensive line coach Marcus Dixon.