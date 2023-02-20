Report: Seahawks are expected to hire Greg Olson as QBs coach

Getty Images

The Seahawks are pulling from a division rival to fill out a key position on their coaching staff.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Seattle is expected to hire Greg Olson as quarterbacks coach.

A longtime NFL coach, Olson spent the 2022 season as the Rams’ senior offensive assistant. But from 2018-2021, he was the Raiders offensive coordinator. He took over as the club’s offensive play-caller after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach in Oct. 2021.

Olson previously worked with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson with the Rams in 2017.

Seattle needed a new QBs coach after Dave Canales departed the organization to become the Buccaneers offensive coordinator.