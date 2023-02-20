Report: Seahawks are expected to hire Greg Olson as QBs coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 20, 2023, 12:37 PM EST
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Rams at Bengals
Getty Images

The Seahawks are pulling from a division rival to fill out a key position on their coaching staff.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Seattle is expected to hire Greg Olson as quarterbacks coach.

A longtime NFL coach, Olson spent the 2022 season as the Rams’ senior offensive assistant. But from 2018-2021, he was the Raiders offensive coordinator. He took over as the club’s offensive play-caller after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach in Oct. 2021.

Olson previously worked with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson with the Rams in 2017.

Seattle needed a new QBs coach after Dave Canales departed the organization to become the Buccaneers offensive coordinator.

6 responses to “Report: Seahawks are expected to hire Greg Olson as QBs coach

  2. Olsen is a great hire. He’s as good at putting together an offense as any coach in the league. He should have been a head coach a long time ago.

  5. graysobr says:
    February 20, 2023 at 1:07 pm
    Good. I really don’t want him on my TV any more.
    —————————
    Although I do agree with you,……different Olson……

  6. There’s currently 3 comments on this article: 2 that contradict each other, and 1 that has the wrong Greg Olson. C’mon guys!

