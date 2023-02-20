USFL will hold a college draft on Tuesday

February 20, 2023
USFL Week Eight - Pittsburgh Maulers v New Jersey Generals
The USFL 2.0 will be back for a second season in 2023. And they’re doing something different when it comes to acquiring players.

The USFL will conduct a college draft, on Tuesday.

The Michigan Panthers earned the first pick in each round by beating the Pittsburgh Maulers in the final game of the season. Both teams entered the game with 1-8 records. In lieu of incentivizing losing, the USFL encouraged the Panthers and Maulers to win, giving the victor the spoils.

“We are building the USFL for long-term success and our first-ever College Draft demonstrates our clear focus on building winning teams for Season 2, Season 3, and beyond,” USFL executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a release announcing the draft. “The USFL will continue to search for and evaluate the best players to join our league. We are excited to see who the next KaVontae Turpin will be to turn an opportunity with the USFL into a springboard for success in the NFL. Conducting our inaugural College Draft shows that the USFL is committed to providing these talented players an alternative route to pursue their professional football dreams.”

The challenge for the USFL teams picking college players will come from selecting the ones who aren’t likely to get drafted by the NFL — and who recognize the potential benefit from playing in the USFL.

That’s why Johnston mentioned Turpin. Go to the USFL, tear it up, and get an NFL opportunity.

Still, good luck selling a player who thinks he’ll be drafted by the NFL (and far more who ever get drafted think they will be) to commit to the USFL before knowing when or if he’ll even be drafted by the NFL.

The sweet spot will be players with the self-awareness to realize they aren’t going to be drafted, and with the confidence that they’re good enough to go to the USFL and get noticed.

Even then, there’s a chance that one or more of the players drafted tomorrow will sign up for the USFL and still get drafted by an NFL team. That, to put it mildly, will be awkward.

3 responses to "USFL will hold a college draft on Tuesday

  1. A smart team won’t draft ANY of the top 100 to top 150 college prospects because they will be drafted by a NFL team and almost EVERY player drafted by a NFL team in the first 3 rounds will make the team. So it will be a waste of draft pick. Draft a fringe 4th or 5th round player and offer him more money then the NFL would and he might sign with the NFL. I remember the USFL back in the 80’s (I actually liked it back then) and they poached alot of very good players and even some future NFL HOFers for their league. Jim Kelly, Herchel Walker ect. If they keep the USFL close to same game as NFL people will watch becuz we’re starving for football. As long as they don’t get silly and play like the XFL, the league has a chance..Good Luck USFL I’ll give it a chance. It’s better then watching the combine.

  2. I think the USFL will be around for a while. They have good backing from FOX, and a TV network, as well. This is the first time a fledging league was owned by a TV network. The most critical thing for any new league is a TV contract, and the USFL will never have to worry about that. I think they’re here to stay. Get used to spring football.

  3. I enjoyed the XFL games a lot and look forward to the USFL i use to go to Michigan Panthers game long ago the media won’t tell you this why who knows ? But the USFL was so popular it had MLB very scared as it was played in the same time frame it did better tv numbers and many of the games had 50k in attendance . The failed lawsuit by trump killed it otherwise it was doing great.

