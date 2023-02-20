Vic Fangio: Dolphins have a good thing going, good nucleus of players

Getty Images

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at his introductory press conference today that he believes the Dolphins are trending in the right direction and he can help put them over the top.

“The Dolphins have a good thing going here. I like Mike and his staff that he already has in place here,” Fangio said. “There’s a good nucleus of players here. And the lure of South Florida.”

Fangio said he doesn’t know Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but is impressed with his new boss’s approach to the game.

“He’s got a good football mind. Obviously puts good offensive football together. Hopefully we can complement that,” Fangio said.

Fangio said he hasn’t watched enough film of the Dolphins in 2022 to have an informed opinion of all his players. Instead, he spent last year consulting with the Eagles and just trying to study the league as a whole.

“I didn’t study the Dolphins’ defense per se,” Fangio said. “I kind of treated it like a college professor on a sabbatical.”

Now the Dolphins will hope Fangio can teach the Dolphins to play the kind of defense Fangio’s teams have played in the past.