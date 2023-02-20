Vic Fangio not thinking about retirement: I might be here 10 years

Getty Images

Vic Fangio isn’t going to South Florida for retirement. Instead, the Dolphins have become the sixth team the 64-year-old will serve as a defensive coordinator.

“I still have a lot of coaching left in me,” Fangio said Monday, via NFL.com. “It’s not like I’m thinking about retirement or anything. Somebody asked, ‘How much longer are you going to do this?’ I don’t know. It might be 10 years, if they’ll have me here for 10 years. It’s just who I am, what I do, what I enjoy doing. I like the competition. I like teaching players. I like to see players improve as individuals. And putting something together is challenging and fulfilling.”

Fangio’s first, and likely only, head coaching job ended after three seasons with the Broncos. He spent 2022 in what he calls a “sabbatical,” but he served as a consultant for the Eagles before Super Bowl LVII.

He will coordinate a defense that features building blocks Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou.