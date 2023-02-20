Will Jets pursue Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr?

Getty Images

Derek Carr is a free agent. Aaron Rodgers isn’t. The Jets reportedly are interested in both. For now, though, they can talk only to Carr.

They did just that over the weekend, meeting with Carr. According to Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, the visit went “very well.”

Carr reportedly wants to pick his next team before are agency begins, so that he can assist in the recruiting of other potential free agents. He has visited the Saints. Other visits could occur.

The Jets could also visit with Rodgers, if he emerges from his four-day darkness retreat wanting to play, and not wanting to play for the Packers, who reportedly are done with him, anyway.

The clock is ticking. Free agency begins in only three weeks. Rodgers need to figure out what he’s going to do so the Jets can figure out whether to sign Carr — who is younger, cheaper, and requires no draft-pick compensation — or trade for Rodgers, a four-time MVP who may be getting dangerously close to his football expiration date.