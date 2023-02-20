With Daniel Jones likely getting tagged, Saquon Barkley could be headed to open market

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2023, 10:01 AM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones changing agents in an effort to change the terms the team is offering, he’s now on track for the franchise tag.

The big winner in that move could be running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants, like all teams, have one tag to use each year. The thinking was that the Giants would sign Jones to a long-term deal and then tag Barkley, if they can’t work out a deal with him, too.

Now, the focus will likely shift to getting Barkley signed.

The rampant tampering at the Scouting Combine will help the effort. Barkley will know what it, and isn’t, out there before making a final decision on whatever the Giants offer. Which would result in Barkley potentially re-signing before the two-day negotiating window opens, or maybe during it.

Or maybe he leaves. Which would make it harder for Jones to duplicate his performance in 2022, given that Barkley had a very strong season, forcing defenses to focus a little more on him — and a little less on Jones.

It’s unclear what the market for Barkley would be. He has five years of NFL wear and tear, and he plays a position that results in plenty of impacts that can result in plenty of injuries. A long-term investment would come with enhanced risk for the team that provides it.

If tagged, Barkley would receive a one-year, $10.091 million tender. That will only happen at this point if Jones and the Giants can work out a long-term contract. Which now seems unlikely given that negotiations to date have prompted Jones to fire his agents and hire new ones.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “With Daniel Jones likely getting tagged, Saquon Barkley could be headed to open market

  1. Barkley has had an uneven, and injury plagued career. 2 strong seasons, one ok season, and 2 poor seasons. Even in his last season he had 900 yards rushing through week 10 and 300 after due to a shoulder injury. And actually Jokes stepped up towards the end of the season.

    Not sure what the market is for him, but 3 years is too risky. I’d like the giants to resign, but would rather let him walk then get tied up by a cap busting contract when he gets injured

  4. Giants have 3 problems: 1. Barkley wants $16M/year. I don’t think anyone should do that for a RB that has had an up and down career. 2. How do you judge Daniel Jones when he hasn’t had any top WRs. I could go either way and justify with evidence. 3. As good as last year was, they are still a team in transition with a lot of holes to fill. Giant fans shouldn’t increase expectations just yet.

    But, at least they still have salary cap space to work with. The true test for Shein and Daboll begins now.

  5. Barkley not worth it. Draft a good running back in the 3rd round. Running backs are like cars. Depreciate every year. Dumb move to pay this guy.

  6. Hoping the Giants give Danny a contract like Dak’s. Please, go ahead and handcuff your team with a salary cap anchor like that.

  7. I asked Alexa where Barkley would play next year. She said he “signed” a 1 year deal with the Bengals in ‘2024’. Take it for what it’s worth, they’ve predicted SB winners before successfully.

  8. Probably the smartest move they made was not to make Barkley one of the richest RBs in the league. Any team willing to give him what he wants will be a bottom feeder and likely to remain there as cap money is best spent elsewhere.

    I still question the tag on Jones but they’ve backed themselves into a corner with no other QB options available. They should draft his replacement.

  9. Not unexpected. Its for the best that he moves on and finds the right team for his skills. Will have to accept less up front but with an incentive loaded contract will do just fine.

  11. Both Jones and Barkley sound like fools. Neither one is elite talent. Jones because of his performance … Barkley because of his injury history and positional worth. Good luck to any team that invests long term cap dollars in either.

  14. I’d let Barkley test the market. Let some other team take the risk. His careee has been uneven to say the least.

  15. Are we still taking about paying running backs second contracts when you can draft one on the cheap?

  16. If you are going to have to pay DJones 35M, let him walk. Pay DCarr that (or less) and tag Barkley.

  17. Chicago Bears should give him a front loaded, $14 million per year contract. Imagine Fields and Barkley running the read option.

  19. Giants would be smart to move-on from both players. Should have traded Barkley when they had a chance – for draft capital. And they should play chicken with Jones. There is absolutely no market for him. What team, needing a top-level QB, would sign that guy? He’s a check-down artist who possesses no above-average skills at the position. But fawning by the NY (which means “national”) media has duped fans (and, apparently Jones himself) into thinking he’s a legit starter as team can win big with.

    It’s this type of thinking that’s kept the Giants at the bottom of the league for the past decade.

  20. This guy still has a big name, but does he deserve it? His most prominent ability is his unavailability.

  21. The best outcome for both team and player will be for him to sign a massive contract with a contender. He needs to be on a team where he’s not the focal point of the offence (see CMC) and is looking for that last piece to put them over the top. The high payout could net the Giants a 4th or 3rd round compensation pick depending on the rest of their free agency period. Tagging Jones to see how he plays when it’s not against low quality opponents like last year gives the team some space to operate. It’s a solid plan.

  22. The most sensible thing the Giants can do: Let the 2 go. Write 7n RB in the 2nd or 3rd round. sign a Veteran QB. Keep building the roster and in a year or 2 draft a QB if the option they will see doesn’t work as you expect. Stock the list and you accumulate money under the cap.

  24. Sorry Saquon. I’m a Giants fan but it’s just not smart to pay top of the market money to an injury prone running back passed his prime. Good luck to you.

  25. If I’m Saquon, I go to a contender with an elite QB who needs a running back. Exhibit A – The Buffalo Bills.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.