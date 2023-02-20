XFL draws more than 24,000 in San Antonio, site of 2023 championship game

Getty Images

As explained last night, attendance continues to be a challenge for spring football leagues.

Two Texas games on Saturday drew just over 17,000 in-person fans, each. A Sunday game in San Antonio did considerably better.

Via Sports Business Journal, the San Antonio Brahmas had more than 24,000 present during Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Battlehawks. It was the biggest crowd of the weekend, and technically a sellout — since only lower-level tickets were sold at the Alamodome.

Before the game started, the XFL announced that the eventual championship game will be played in San Antonio, on May 13. Maybe, by then, they’ll be able to open the upper deck — and fill it up, too.

The local team has some work to do to qualify for the game. Despite leading 15-3 with only 1:25 to play, San Antonio fell to St. Louis, via a touchdown, a three-point conversion, a converted fourth-and-15 play in lieu of an onside kick, and a touchdown.