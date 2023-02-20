XFL’s challenge-anything rule could have minimized the James Bradberry Super Bowl controversy

The XFL has adopted an unprecedented rule that allows a head coach to challenge anything he wants to challenge, once per game.

In the aftermath of the first weekend of XFL 3.0, MDS raised an interesting point about this tweak to the challenge procedure.

If the NFL had this rule — and if Eagles coach Nick Sirianni hadn’t previously used the challenge during Super Bowl LVII — he could have thrown the flag after cornerback James Bradberry was called for defensive holding late in the fourth quarter. The visual evidence then would have shown that the call was correct, the ruling would have stood, the Eagles would have lost a timeout, and the controversy over the call would have been less spirited.

Sure, some still would have complained that the officials didn’t call similar fouls all game long. (I’m still waiting for someone to send clips of instances of uncalled defensive holding with obvious jersey pulls by the defensive back.) But the ability of Sirianni to challenge the play, and the decision on review that the call was correct, would have minimized the vitriol.

Of course, that would have resulted in more people complaining about the piss-poor playing conditions.

Regardless, there’s value in having the ability to challenge anything. It’s the ultimate break-glass-in-event-of-emergency option that could have a huge impact on a game, a season, and/or a championship.

  1. NFL should just create an addendum to the rule book:

    101a: No penalties may be called inside the 2 minute warning. Officials are to leave the field of play. Anything goes!

  4. NFL did everything in the world to favor the Eagles heavy QBrun offense … kept Hurts on schedule and from behind the chains , so just stop …

  5. Again, that call wasn’t nearly as consequential as, say, the TD fumble return. Still it was disappointing that such a rinky-dink call played such an outsized role in what was one of the best Super Bowls ever.

    I really hope they revise the automatic 1st

  6. Another example of the over-litigating that results in verbal diarrhea when fleshing out a rule, like the catch rule for example.

    the challenge rule can be a one sentence rule: A head coach may challenge anything said coach wishes to under the following condition: They must be able to articulate their challenge, reasoning, and their believed outcome clearly.

    Boom. done. Next question.

  7. First of all, I agreed with the call, but NFL Films has access to every iso angle possible, so please stop waiting for some Jim-Bob off the street to be able to curtail evidence of def holding not called somewhere else

    last, it won’t feel live anymore with all the CONSTANT Pausing/stopping / re-checking. just tape the game and play back an edited version on TV Then

  8. Last year’s call on Logan Wilson was definitely not “obvious”… was even more ticky-tack

  9. So what if it ‘Minimizes” anything. It was a penalty and was called. People would complain either way. Happens in every NFL game, why should the SB be any different. Nothing to see here…move along.

  10. If you truly want your game to be 100% on the up and up, then EVERYTHING should be allowed to be challenged. specifically bogus penalties and missed penalties. However if you want to have some leeway and control with your officials to steer game outcomes to how you want your league, then you should absolutely have restrictions and limitations. It’s that simple… Does the NFL want to be the UFC or WWE?

  11. Doubt it would have changed anything. Everyone has seen by now that it was a clear hold. In fact, Bradberry held him twice in one play. Bradberry then admitted to holding him. There will always be those who deny reality because they dont like the outcome. They would still be crying that, for some reason, penalties should not be called in the final minutes of playoff games without realizing that this approach is calling for the referees to be just as involved in the outcome.

  12. It’s not a controversy. By the book, it was absolutely a foul, the Bradberry said so himself. He tugged the Jersey and let go immediately on a ball that sailed far over the receivers head. The refs “let them play” all the time in big games, in big moments. They could have done that there. They didn’t. It was a foul. Fine.

    Three years ago KC receiver MUGGED Bills receivers all game in the AFCCG. Then that became the “point of emphasis” going into the SB and when KC tried to play the same game with TB the refs handed the game to Brady and the home team. Where were those calls against Buffalo? Refs do this type of thing all the time.

    Could have let that ticky tack (and it was ticky tack) penalty slide on the SB.

  13. I don’t know why it’s so hard for the authors here to understand. Everyone knows its a penalty but in big moments people hate ticky tack penalties being called to decide the game, and always have. Not calling obvious penalties also suck, but DBs and WRs are always pushing off/grabbing slightly and that was a huge penalty on a ticky tack grab that didnt affect the play.

  15. It may have lessened the vitriol about that play, but people who are convinced that there was cheating going on would just have leaned harder into the slippery field or some other perceived injustice. Those folks don’t believe their team can lose unless there was cheating involved.

