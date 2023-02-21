A.J. Brown: If Eagles don’t re-sign Jalen Hurts they should send me wherever he goes

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 21, 2023, 3:02 PM EST
A.J. Brown views himself and Jalen Hurts as a package deal.

Brown said on the Raw Room podcast that if the Eagles don’t give Hurts a lucrative second contract, he’d want General Manager Howie Roseman to trade him wherever Hurts ends up.

“You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he’s going to go,” Brown said. “You talk about pressure, Howie, get it done.”

It’s safe to say that isn’t going to happen. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles last year, and Roseman said he has a good sense of what it’s going to take to get a long-term deal done with Hurts.

Hurts is 24 years old and Brown is 25, and there’s a good chance the two of them will be together in Philadelphia for several more years.

3 responses to “A.J. Brown: If Eagles don’t re-sign Jalen Hurts they should send me wherever he goes

  1. I’m sure Howie loves that. On the other hand, this type of stuff is the reason why he became available. The Eagles’ day in the sun might be a short one.

  2. Easy there, big guy. Of course they’re going to sign Jalen Hurts. Neither side is going to rush into this. Hurts’ agent probably doesn’t want to sign before Burrow, Herbert or Jackson sign their new deals.

  3. I have little doubt that Howie gets this done, and gets it done quickly. The window to get back to the Super Bowl is wide open and Hurts contract is the first domino that needs to fall before any of the key free agents can be signed. Sure is nice having two first round picks as well.

