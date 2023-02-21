A Stefon Diggs trade would come with a major cap charge for the Bills

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Three years ago, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his way out of Minnesota. After three years in Buffalo, capped by a playoff loss featuring frustrations and gesticulations that could be interpreted as a desire for yet another fresh start, speculation has emerged again that Diggs could again be on the move.

Whether it’s his brother, Trevon, posting a photoshopped image of Stefon in a Cowboys uniform or cryptic tweets from Stefon himself, some are wondering what will happen next.

Although nothing can be ruled out, there’s one major complication that didn’t apply when the Vikings traded Diggs in 2020. Given the contract that Diggs received last year, a trade before June 1 would trigger a cap charge for the Bills of $34.775 million.

The other problem is that the Bills don’t really have any other high-end receivers. They could try to sign one or trade for one, or they could try to get one on the draft.

But they have one. It makes far more sense to make him happy than to move on after only 50 regular-season games.

Then again, any team that acquires a player who became sufficiently unhappy to seek a trade could become that unhappy again. That could be what the Bills are dealing with, and it could be that the two sides have no choice but to try to make it work.

They should be able to make it work. Stefon is a good-hearted person who desperately wants to win. And he may be wondering whether others in the organization want to win as badly as he does.

11 responses to “A Stefon Diggs trade would come with a major cap charge for the Bills

  1. If Diggs tries to force his way out we all know what Vikings fans thought all along. He’s the problem. I’m not saying the Bills are ever going to get past the Bengals or Chiefs, but there’s not a better situation for him to be in if he’s going to try to win. It can’t be a money problem already, can it?

  2. You identified Diggs’ issue with your last paragraph. Diggs understands that the “13 second” debacle is on the coaches. Diggs understands the Bengals playoff loss is on the coaches. Diggs understands no coaching changes are being made. Diggs isn’t going to go through the same motions and expect a different outcome, that’s insanity. As a Bills fan, I’d hate to see Diggs go. However, if Diggs leaving is the precursor to our coaching staff being replaced I’m all for it. McDermott’s rein needs to end. Wonderful man, limited HC.

  3. I’m sorry, but just because a player “desperately wants to win”, it doesn’t give them the right to pout and blame others when things go badly.

    His tirades at his QB for not throwing him the ball when he THINKS he is open is not being “good hearted”. It’s being selfish, and self focused under the GUISE of “Just wanting to win.”

    What does he think? Everyone else on the Bills wants to lose?

    I loved his talent on the Vikes, but his pouting and blaming wore thin. And it has started to in Buffalo too. BTW.. he progressed in the playoff DEEPER in Minnesota with the running game as the priority (his reason for wanting to leave) then he has in Buffalo.

    Be careful what you wish for Stephon. You could be in Big D with DAK who also has never progressed beyond Round one.

    Maybe he should go BACK to Minnesota… LOL

  4. “Stefon is a good-hearted person who desperately wants to win. And he may be wondering whether others in the organization want to win as badly as he does.”

    That’s an incredibly irresponsible statement. Questioning the entire Bills organization and their desire to win, and comparing that to the antics of an immature young man who can’t seem to handle the realities of life, is a perfect example of the Stockholm Syndrome we see everywhere today, where the least of us is held up as the best of us, and any deviation from that thought gets you convicted of Wrong-think in the public square. The people holding you hostage are actually your benefactors eh? What a joke. If I’m the GM, I look for the best way to get out of his contract regardless of whether it puts this inconsiderate imbecile in a bad position. Trade him to Chicago. You owe Buffalo an apology.

  5. I`m so tired of the media. If you act out and they don`t like you then your a diva but if you act out and they like you then your a good hearted person who desperately wants to win! If you act like a professional you don`t want to win as badly?
    It`s like that beautiful girlfriend you want to spend the rest of your life with until you realize that she is so high maintenance you would rather be with that pretty girl who treats you right than spend the rest of your life with someone that thinks the world revolves around them.

  6. He’s not going anywhere! Amazing how one little argument during a game and everyone on the outside thinks they’ll be traded. No team is going to take a 34 million dollar cap hit on a WR. He’s an amazing player. You don’t give those guys up …the again there were the Texans and Hopkins.

  7. It is generally forgotten that the Vikings used the pick they got from Buffalo for Diggs to draft Justin Jefferson, a better receive on a rookie contract.

  8. I’m stunned that this could be a thing. And what happened to the guy that caught 4TDs against KC in the 2021 playoffs?

  9. He is better off with the Bills. What they lack is another receiver to take some of the defensive focus off Stefon Diggs.

  10. I’d be willing to bet that all of Diggs’ concerns about his team’s winning spirit would be disappear if the Bills did absolutely nothing else besides doubling his salary. “More money” solves a wide range of problems with NFL players, it seems.

    For one season, anyway.

  11. Diggs is the reason why Buffalo fans have faith. He is the driving force..
    Allen is maybe the best i. the league when fully healthy, but it will be Diggs that pushes him to be the alien he can be.
    Both are needed to win the prize here in Buffalo.

