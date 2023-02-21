Aaron Jones took $5 million pay cut, and more than doubled his per-game roster bonuses

Getty Images

The revised contract signed by Packers running back Aaron Jones keeps him Green Bay at a rate that better reflects the current market for the position he plays.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms of the deal, Jones was due to make $16 million in 2023, in the form of an $8.1 million base salary, a $7 million roster bonus due on March 17, a $500,000 workout bonus, and $400,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

The new contract entails a signing bonus of $8.52 million, a base salary of $1.08 million, a $500,000 workout bonus, and $900,000 in per-game roster bonuses. That’s a total payout in 2023 of $11 million.

So that’s a $5 million pay cut for 2023. However, in order to get his full $11 million, more of the cash is tied to being able to suit up for each game. Previously, it was $23,529 per game. Now, Jones has $52,941 tied to each game he does, or doesn’t, play.

The 2024 season of the Jones contract doesn’t change; he’s still due to make $11.1 million in base salary, with a $500,000 workout bonus and $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The contract also included, and still includes, a $250,000 escalator for 2024, if he makes it to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Thus, it’s a minimum pay cut of $5 million for Jones, and the reduction cuts deeper for each game he misses, if any, due to injury in 2023.