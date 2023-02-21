Aaron Jones took $5 million pay cut, and more than doubled his per-game roster bonuses

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2023, 7:50 PM EST
The revised contract signed by Packers running back Aaron Jones keeps him Green Bay at a rate that better reflects the current market for the position he plays.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms of the deal, Jones was due to make $16 million in 2023, in the form of an $8.1 million base salary, a $7 million roster bonus due on March 17, a $500,000 workout bonus, and $400,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

The new contract entails a signing bonus of $8.52 million, a base salary of $1.08 million, a $500,000 workout bonus, and $900,000 in per-game roster bonuses. That’s a total payout in 2023 of $11 million.

So that’s a $5 million pay cut for 2023. However, in order to get his full $11 million, more of the cash is tied to being able to suit up for each game. Previously, it was $23,529 per game. Now, Jones has $52,941 tied to each game he does, or doesn’t, play.

The 2024 season of the Jones contract doesn’t change; he’s still due to make $11.1 million in base salary, with a $500,000 workout bonus and $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The contract also included, and still includes, a $250,000 escalator for 2024, if he makes it to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Thus, it’s a minimum pay cut of $5 million for Jones, and the reduction cuts deeper for each game he misses, if any, due to injury in 2023.

  3. Glad to see him move on from the offseason troubles. Any player can see that its never too late.

  4. Aaron Jones has definitely been leaving money on the table in Green Bay. You can’t help but wish good things to happen for this guy. But if this means the Packers suddenly have more spending money, I’m sure we’ll see Aaron Rodgers swoop in to get it for himself.

