Brock Purdy will undergo elbow surgery Wednesday

Posted by Charean Williams on February 21, 2023, 7:14 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, will perform the surgery in Arlington.

Purdy and the 49ers are holding their breath that the injury requires only a repair and not a “hybrid surgery” that also entails some reconstruction. The plan is for an internal brace, which involves screws and sutures to stabilize the ligament, but Meister will determine during surgery if a graft is needed.

The internal brace repair option would keep Purdy out about six months, allowing him to start throwing in three months with a slow, three-month build up. The more intensive surgery would sideline him into the season.

Purdy played as a rookie only because of injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance is close to returning, and he and Purdy are expected to compete for the starting job, though Lance will get a head start with Purdy sidelined.

Purdy finished his rookie regular season completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games.

Garoppolo will become a free agent next month, and the 49ers are expected to find a low-cost No. 3 quarterback in free agency. If Purdy’s surgery is more involved than expected, then the 49ers likely will seek a higher-end veteran to pair with Lance until Purdy returns.

9 responses to “Brock Purdy will undergo elbow surgery Wednesday

  1. This story has been dragging on. How many headlines and stories we need about this? Wake me up when he comes back.

  3. Purdy is a winner and the whole team’s collective confidence was lifted once he settled in. It seemed like they all felt like they had their guy.

    Don’t mess it up, SF.

  4. 49ers beat the Eagles, easily if Brock’s ligament isn’t torn.

    Da Birds had no business being in that SB.

  5. My God. Braces. Screws. Sutures. This kid went from the biggest out of nowhere story, to this. The football Gods were smiling brightly on him, until they weren’t. This guys elbow issue seems much more serious then hey he should be ready to rock n roll by training camp. I wouldn’t be shocked if the first time he tries to launch one his elbow explodes. Hell of a story, albeit a brief one.

  8. Too bad Purdy won’t be in training camp. I was looking forward to the weakest QB competition in league history!!

  9. The guy showed everything you want in QB…everything except arm strength…it was only a matter of time before defensive coordinators realized they didn’t need to cover any WR beyond 40-45yds tops…but now with this injury…Pirty would be lucky to throw 30-35yds…not at least without the ball hanging in the air for 5 seconds…of course like the Eagles with Wentz…the 49ers will fail to realize this before it’s too late…

