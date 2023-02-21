Brock Purdy will undergo elbow surgery Wednesday

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, will perform the surgery in Arlington.

Purdy and the 49ers are holding their breath that the injury requires only a repair and not a “hybrid surgery” that also entails some reconstruction. The plan is for an internal brace, which involves screws and sutures to stabilize the ligament, but Meister will determine during surgery if a graft is needed.

The internal brace repair option would keep Purdy out about six months, allowing him to start throwing in three months with a slow, three-month build up. The more intensive surgery would sideline him into the season.

Purdy played as a rookie only because of injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance is close to returning, and he and Purdy are expected to compete for the starting job, though Lance will get a head start with Purdy sidelined.

Purdy finished his rookie regular season completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games.

Garoppolo will become a free agent next month, and the 49ers are expected to find a low-cost No. 3 quarterback in free agency. If Purdy’s surgery is more involved than expected, then the 49ers likely will seek a higher-end veteran to pair with Lance until Purdy returns.