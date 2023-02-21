Browns hiring Ephraim Banda as safeties coach

Getty Images

Utah State defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda is leaving to become the Browns’ safeties coach.

Banda agreed to accept the Browns job today, according to multiple reports.

The 41-year-old Banda has never played or coached in the NFL. He started his football career as a 25-year-old walk-on at Incarnate Word, suffered a career-ending knee injury and then became a student assistant at Incarnate Word. He has since spent time at Texas, Mississippi State and Miami before heading to Utah State.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is continuing to make changes to his coaching staff well into the offseason. Stefanski also fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer today.