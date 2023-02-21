Browns request interview with Colts’ Bubba Ventrone for special teams coordinator

Getty Images

Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was a candidate for the team’s head-coaching job, but even though he was passed over in favor of Shane Steichen, he remains under contract in Indianapolis. But he may soon be leaving for Cleveland.

The Browns requested an interview with Ventrone and he is considered a top candidate for the Browns’ new special teams coordinator vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Colts would have the right to refuse to allow Ventrone to interview, although a new head coach like Steichen probably wouldn’t want to keep Ventrone around if Ventrone doesn’t want to be there, so it seems likely that the Colts will allow Ventrone to interview in Cleveland.

Ventrone was a good special teams player himself, going undrafted out of Villanova in 2005 but making the Patriots’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie that year and sticking in the NFL for almost a decade, including two seasons with the Browns. He was the Browns’ special teams captain in 2011 and 2012 and the 49ers’ special teams captain in 2013 and 2014.