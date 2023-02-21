Commanders are virtually certain to franchise tag Daron Payne

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2023
The window for applying the franchise tag opened today. Before it closes in two weeks, it’s virtually certain that one of the tags will be applied by the Commanders to defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s 99.9 likely that the Commanders will tag the 2018 first-round draft pick from Alabama.

The thirteenth overall pick, Payne was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2022. He has missed only one game during his five-year NFL career.

The news will disappoint Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who told PFT Live during Super Bowl week that he’d like to see the Cowboys sign Payne during free agency.

The Commanders and Payne will have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, if/when the tag is applied. In theory, a multi-year contract could happen before March 7, avoiding application of the tag.

At this point, all signs are pointing to the tag for Payne, on or before March 7.

  1. I don’t see it. Payne is a solid player, but he’s not a difference-maker. You can get like this in the second and third round.

  4. Tag and trade him for picks. Too much money in the D-line with Montez and Chase still to come. Get the oline fixed, so you can give the offense a fighting chance.

  5. Most cowboys players, owners are extremely annoying. They want to sign OBJ, they want to sign Stefon Diggs, they want to sign Payne.
    Do they know math?? They are over the cap. I understand they get below by cutting zeke and Tyron but they still have Dak and then they need to pay parsons and lamb.
    Someone should ask if parsons will take less if they sign all these guys.

