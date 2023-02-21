Dave Ziegler: Raiders may not have “immediate answer” at quarterback this year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2023, 6:07 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
We know that Derek Carr will not be the Raiders quarterback this year, but we do not know who will be taking snaps when the team returns to action later this year.

There are several paths that the Raiders could take to filling that spot. They could sign or trade for a veteran, draft a player at the top of the draft, draft a player to develop in the later rounds, or go with a stopgap starter until they find someone who they believe fits the bill for the long run.

During an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast that was taped before Carr was released, General Manager Dave Ziegler talked about being in the position to make that call and acknowledged that the team may not come up with that long-term answer this offseason.

“We’re in charge of filling the most important position on the team,” Ziegler said. “There’s some pressure that comes along with that, and however we fill it, it doesn’t mean we’re going to have an immediate answer this year. But, at the end of the day, we have to have an answer in some form or fashion. There’s pressure that comes along with it. That’s also part of the excitement too.”

If the Raiders don’t find an answer that leads to improved results on the field, Ziegler’s is likely going to be feeling a lot more pressure than excitement about his position when he resumes the search for that player in 2024.

19 responses to “Dave Ziegler: Raiders may not have “immediate answer” at quarterback this year

  3. Good job by Ziegler to communicate the obvious and common sense, as opposed to immature bozos who actually think humans in a locker room is the same thing as a video game or playing in fantasy football leagues.

    Year 1 is a clean out/assessment period.

    Year 2 is figure out who your qb will be. After the good work McD did with Mac Jones in just 1 year bodes well for Oakland whether it’s building off that good 1 start Stidham had or drafting a qb to possibly beat Stidham out.

  4. Lamar Jackson is probably not going back to Baltimore, tey signing him, and if not Jimmy G as a a place holder. Fields is apparently also available for a 2nd rounder.

  5. Great job. You took a playoff team, added a top receiver, and put them on a multi-year rebuilding path. Brilliant.

  6. All those brand new PSL and season ticket holders must absolutely love that answer!

  9. Lol that translates to “Mark Davis cant afford a good QB, but maybe we’ll draft an affordable one in the 2nd or 3rd round.”

  10. Thought they had a guy. He played after Carr was benched. Think he came out of Baylor. He’s pretty good.

  11. dddd9ers says:
    February 21, 2023 at 6:19 pm
    And how is this different than any other year??

    01Rate This

    —————-

    Quality decision making and a culture change.

    Ziegler isn’t going to have dumb, selifsh players in that locker room.

    That’s how.

  12. The guy really doesn’t need an answer right now he’s got plenty of time and multiple avenues to go down, he’ll be fine.

  13. In other words….Ziegler is hoping he can get a few more years salary from Mark Davis before he is fired for incompetence….Al is probably rolling in his grave.

  14. Baker Mayfield was born to be a Raiders. We miss him here in Cleveland. Watson is not all that. We will ne er win anything with the Haslam family owning the team. People here have no faith in their high turnover / buy your way out of mistakes / big turnover ownership. Baker was just another casualty of that flawed ownership model. After all… what have we really won. A playoff victory over the Steelers. Our first in 20 years.

  17. As a Raiders fan, I laugh at the people who bring up how they were a playoff team, yeah cause playing backup and third stringers or qbs missing practice all week because of COVID, and barely beating these poor teams had no bearings on winning three games. They were a 7 win team disguised as a 9 win team.

  19. WOW!

    The Raiders are truly bottom of the barrel again>>>>>>>Here’s to another two decades of failure.

    #chasingtheLions

