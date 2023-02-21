Matt Ryan eyes a career in broadcasting

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is closing on the end of his playing career. He has another plan in mind.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Ryan is “very interested” in launching a broadcasting career.

Ryan is under contract with the Colts. If he were to retire, he’d lose his $12 million in guaranteed salary for 2023. The Colts will nevertheless cut Ryan before March 17, when he earns a $10 million roster bonus and has another $7.205 million on 2023 salary become fully guaranteed.

The challenge for Ryan, to the extent the Colts would be inclined to play hardball over the offset obligation, would be to seek playing opportunities while also exploring broadcasting possibilities. If he goes all in on broadcasting, the Colts (if willing to get their hands dirty) could make a stink over his failure to try to find other football work, as a veteran backup for compensation close to the $12 million he’s owed.

The question then becomes whether a suitable broadcasting job would readily be available to Ryan. Would he accept a low-level CBS or Fox Sunday assignment in order to prove himself, or would he expect to walk through the door with something more?

He has had a great playing career, winning the 2015 NFL MVP. To thrive in broadcasting, however, he’ll need to pivot toward showing the kind of personality and energy that will resonate with viewers and critics.

4 responses to “Matt Ryan eyes a career in broadcasting

  1. Matt Ryan is as tough as they come, and his mind will serve the broadcasting booth very well.

  2. Crazy that when he got traded to the Colts, nobody was expecting it to be his last season, how quick things can change

