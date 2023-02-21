Skip Peete to join Buccaneers as running backs coach

Getty Images

A veteran offensive assistant coach has found a new landing spot.

Skip Peete will be the Buccaneers’ running backs coach, he told Jane Slater of NFL Media.

Peete has been coaching running backs in the league since 1998, starting with the Raiders. He held that job through 2006 then worked for the Cowboys from 2007-2012. After two seasons with the Bears from 2013-2014, he got back in the league with the Rams from 2016-2019. He then spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys again before his contract was not renewed.

Pete’s brother, Rodney, is a former NFL quarterback.

The Buccaneers will have a largely new offensive staff in 2023, led by coordinator Dave Canales.