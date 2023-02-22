Bengals re-sign long snapper Cal Adomitis

The Bengals lost long snapper Clark Harris to a season-ending biceps injury in Week One, and that injury was a costly one, as bad snaps caused a missed field goal and missed extra point in an overtime loss. But the rest of the season, fill-in long snapper Cal Adomitis played well, and now he’ll be back in 2023.

The Bengals announced today that Adomitis has re-signed on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old Adomitis played his college football at Pittsburgh, where he won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the best long snapper in college football.

Harris will hit free agency and presumably need to look elsewhere for his next long snapping job.

