Broncos interview Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2023, 6:49 PM EST
NFL: DEC 24 Bengals at Patriots
Getty Images

Matt Patricia is the latest candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Patricia is in Denver interviewing with Sean Payton and the Broncos today, according to NFL Network.

The 48-year-old Patricia previously served as defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2012 to 2017. He then had an unsuccessful stint as head coach of the Lions from 2018 to 2020 before returning to the Patriots. Last year he was the Patriots’ de facto offensive coordinator, and the result was a mess that led Bill Belichick to bring back Bill O’Brien to run the offense. It’s unclear whether Patricia could return to the Patriots this year in some capacity.

Other candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job include Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph.

21 responses to “Broncos interview Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator

  5. Just say no to anything involving the patriot way. We’ve seen this disaster before with Josh McDaniels.

  6. Yikes. I’m not a huge fan of Rex Ryan, but Rex Ryan is a way better choice than Matt Patricia.

  8. No way in hell he deserves to run a defense after the complete deconstruction he performed in Detroit. Dude was more surgical than a mortician in dismantling that team!

  9. If we’re picking from those three I’m taking Rex, and I can’t even believe I’m saying that, but Rex would bring some swagger, and I think he’s learned from his failed head coaching stint. He’s still a great defensive mind, and of those three candidates he’d be my choice

  12. I JUST HOPE SOMEBODY snags him so he’s out of the Patriots organization…..something happened to him when he left & has not been the same since…. He’s NOT head coaching material or ANYTHING on the offensive side of the ball for that matter…. But he can be adequate as long as he’s only focused on the defensive side of the ball

  14. That’s the best out there? What’s with recycling old coaches dumping cash at their feet. There has to be a younger version of these guys that can bring an innovative style to the game. 3 yards and a cloud of dust, jeez.

  16. Only if they let him do the pressers so he can comment on a reporter’s poor posture instead of answering the question

  17. 26predator says:
    February 22, 2023 at 7:02 pm
    No way in hell he deserves to run a defense after the complete deconstruction he performed in Detroit. Dude was more surgical than a mortician in dismantling that team!

    404Rate This

    ——————

    Laughable. Detroit has been destroyed for decades under the awful and cheap Fords.

  20. Somewhere in the fine print of the Rooney rule, there must be a provision for slovenly, cantankerous men with compromised people skills.

  21. There isn’t a more dysfunctional or disliked coach in the NFL. Hire him and he will destroy the locker room.

