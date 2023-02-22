Cardinals to hire Ben Steele as tight ends coach

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is continuing to fill out his coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals will hire Ben Steele as their tight ends coach. Steele will work with newly hired offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in Arizona.

Steele was an assistant offensive line coach for the Broncos last year and had the same title with the Vikings in 2021. He’s also been a tight ends coach with the Falcons and Buccaneers since entering the professional coaching ranks in 2014.

Before going into coaching, Steele played 17 games as a tight end for the Packers. He had four catches for 42 yards in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.