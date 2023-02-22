Cowboys sign Tristan Vizcaino

Getty Images

When Brett Maher was struggling to kick the ball through the uprights in the postseason, the Cowboys signed Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad but did not play him in their loss to the 49ers.

Vizcaino will get another chance to show the Cowboys that he can handle the job. The Cowboys announced that they have signed Vizcaino to their offseason roster on Wednesday.

Vizcaino kicked off for the Patriots in two games last season and he also went 2-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points in one appearance with the Cardinals. He was also 6-of-7 on field goals and 10-of-15 on extra points in six games for the Chargers in 2021 and 3-of-3 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points for the 49ers in 2020.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team was “back to the drawing board” at kicker at the end of their season, so Vizcaino will likely be getting some company once it is time for the team to get back on the field.