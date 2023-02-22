Dolphins to hire Joe Kasper as safeties coach

Getty Images

The Eagles are losing another member of their defensive coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, their defensive quality coach Joe Kasper has agreed to a job as the safeties coach with the Dolphins. His departure comes after defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon left to become the head coach of the Cardinals.

Kasper has been with the Eagles for the last two seasons. He spent the previous three years working at Duke and spent two years as a player personnel and development assistant with the Browns earlier in his career.

Kasper will likely have company as a new face on the Dolphins staff. The team hired Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator and such moves are usually followed by other staffing changes.