Former Chiefs teammates rip LeSean McCoy, defend Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy said Eric Bieniemy had nothing to do with the team’s successful passing game during Bieniemy’s five years as the Chiefs offensive coordinator. Several of McCoy’s former teammates took issue with that.

Jamaal Charles, the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher, addressed McCoy directly on Twitter.

“I have to disagree with you Shady,” Charles wrote. “Bieniemy Coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach.”

Other former Chiefs teammates weren’t so polite.

“Man you fucked up with it,” former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said in a tweet directed to McCoy.

Former Chiefs guard Jeff Allen was among those who retweeted Mathieu’s tweet, while former Chiefs safety Ron Parker also took issue with McCoy.

Tyreek Hill, who played four years in the offense coordinated by Bieniemy and is now in Miami, said the difference of opinion between McCoy and Bieniemy all started with Bieniemy instructing McCoy to hold the ball tighter so he wouldn’t fumble.

“Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball,” Hill wrote.

There may be something to that: McCoy was the Chiefs’ lead back for much of his one season in Kansas City, but after losing two costly fumbles in two Chiefs losses, his playing time declined significantly, and he was inactive for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win that year. Things didn’t end well for McCoy in Bieniemy’s offense.