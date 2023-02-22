Jaguars hire Nick Holz as passing game coordinator

Getty Images

Longtime assistant coach Nick Holz is joining the Jaguars’ coaching staff.

Holz has begun work as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator, according to Mia O’Brien of 1010 XL.

The passing game coordinator position became open when Jim Bob Cooter left the Jaguars’ staff to become the Colts’ offensive coordinator. Holz will work closely with offensive coordinator Press Taylor, a longtime friend of Holz. Head coach Doug Pederson remains the primary architect of the Jaguars’ offense.

Holz spent last season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UNLV. He spent 10 seasons before that with the Raiders, and was previously an assistant to Jim Harbaugh at Stanford.