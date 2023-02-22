John Harbaugh: Todd Monken’s experience changing tempos will be very valuable

Getty Images

The Ravens introduced Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator at a press conference on Tuesday and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future with the organization was a significant topic of conversation.

How things get resolved with Jackson is certain to be the main storyline of the Ravens organization, but it won’t be the only thing factoring into how the offense will look with Monken at the helm. The Ravens played at a very deliberate pace with Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator and Harbaugh said one of the things he looks forward to this season is Monken changing that up as the team finds ways to put pressure on opposing defenses.

“Different kinds of tempos, huddle, no-huddle, real fast, controlled tempo, call plays at the line, don’t call plays at the line,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “These are all things that you talk about and things that he brings to the table that he’s really very versatile with. That’s going to be very valuable for us.”

One part of Tuesday’s Jackson discussion dealt with the possibility that he will be absent for some or all of the offseason program if the Ravens use the franchise tag on him. Monken said that “sometimes we make [missed time] out to be way too much,” but any extended absence would seem to work against fully integrating new tempos into the offense come the fall.