Jonathan Gannon confirms Nick Rallis will call the defense

Jonathan Gannon got the Cardinals head coaching job because of his work with the Eagles defense, but he will become CEO of his new team.

Gannon confirmed Wednesday that new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will call the defensive plays for the Cardinals in 2023.

Gannon said the two have a “shared vision.”

He is taking the same approach as Eagles head coach Nick Sirriani, who doesn’t call the offensive plays in Philadelphia.

Rallis, 29, has never previously called plays.

From 2018-20, Rallis was a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach with the Vikings. He went to Philadelphia in 2021 to coach the linebackers in Gannon’s defense.

In 2022, the Cardinals finished 21st in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed.