Josh Sills waives arraignment in rape case

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills waived his arraignment on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, with a not guilty plea entered on his behalf, the Associated Press reports.

He had been scheduled to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16.

Instead, Sills’ initial court appearance in the case will come in a pretrial hearing March 9. He remains free on a $25,000 cash bond.

The NFL placed Sills on the Commissioner Exempt list on Feb. 1 after his indictment. While he was barred from participating in Super Bowl LVII week or the game, Sills was paid.

Sills’ attorney, Michael Connick, has said the allegations are false.

The indictment accuses Sills of engaging in non-consensual sexual activity and holding a victim against her will in 2019.

Sills, who played college football at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, appeared in only one game for Philadelphia as a rookie in 2022.