NFLPA records confirm Daniel Jones agent change

It’s official. Daniel Jones has new agents.

The NFL Players Association database of players and the agents who represent them shows, after several days of not listing Jones at all (which meant he had no agent), that he is represented by three agents from Athletes First.

The agents listed in connection with Jones are Brian Murphy, the CEO of Athletes First, along with Andrew Kessler and Camron Hahn.

Jones is due to become a free agent in March. If the two sides can’t work out a new deal, the Giants undoubtedly will apply the franchise tag by March 7.

We’ve heard Jones is looking for upwards of $45 million per year. Given the market and the ever-increasing salary cap, it’s not crazy. But with the Giants able to tag him at $32.416 million for one year, it could be hard to get them to go much higher than $35 million annually on a multi-year deal.