Peyton Hillis: I should make full recovery, I’m very lucky and blessed

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has made his first public comments since being hospitalized last month after helping to rescue several people following a swimming accident in Florida.

Hillis was in intensive care and needed a ventilator during that hospital stay, but he recovered over the course of a couple of weeks and was released from the hospital a month ago. In a post to Twitter, Hillis thanked his family and medical personnel for being “truly amazing” along with those who sent good wishes and prayers in his direction.

“I haven’t taken any interviews on this because I’d like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us,” Hillis wrote. “But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support. I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100 percent recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man.”

Hillis played for the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, and Giants while playing in the NFL from 2008 to 2014.