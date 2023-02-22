Report: Chargers interviewed DeMarcus Covington, Doug Belk for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

When Renaldo Hill elected to leave the Chargers to become the Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator, it created a vacancy at defensive coordinator in Los Angeles.

A report immediately emerged that the Chargers planned to fill that spot with an internal hire by promoting defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley to the position. But coordinators are now subject to the Rooney Rule, which means that external candidates must be interviewed.

Reporting now indicates that Los Angeles has fulfilled that obligation. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chargers have interviewed Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and University of Houston associate head coach/defensive coordinator Doug Belk for the position.

Covington has been with New England since 2017 and coached the team’s defensive line since 2020. He also interviewed with the Cardinals for their DC vacancy before the team elected to hire Nick Rallis.

Belk has been with Houston since 2019, entering the program as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Associate head coach was added to his title in 2020 and he became the sole coordinator in 2021. He’s previously worked for West Virginia, Alabama, and Valdosta State.

The Chargers have also had a change at offensive coordinator this offseason, firing Joe Lombardi and hiring former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore.