Report: Jim Leonhard won’t be Eagles next defensive coordinator

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 22, 2023, 12:40 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Minnesota at Wisconsin
Getty Images

There’s now one fewer candidate for the Eagles as they look to replace former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Jim Leonhard and Philadelphia have mutually agreed that they won’t move forward with Leonhard as a candidate.

Leonhard, the former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach, had already reportedly interviewed for the position. Per Fowler, Leonhard was planning to undergo hip surgery and take the 2023 season off from coaching. But when the Eagles job opened up after Gannon was hired by the Cardinals, there was mutual interest between Philadelphia and Leonhard.

Now, both sides have decided it wasn’t the right time for Leonhard to join the Eagles’ staff.

Leonhard, 40, played 142 games with 73 starts for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, and Browns after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2005.

The Eagles have reportedly been meeting with former Cardinals defensive coordinator and Broncos head coach Vance Joesph about their DC vacancy over the last couple of days. Philadelphia has also met with Rams defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and University of Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. And Philadelphia has requested an interview with Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Report: Jim Leonhard won’t be Eagles next defensive coordinator

  1. Leonard will be making $1Mil to NOT coach/coordinate for UW… unless an NFL team is willing to pay significantly more than that they won’t be getting Leonard’s services. NFL teams generally don’t pay much more than that (according to Don Lemon’s source – “Google it”) so Leonard will be resting & enjoying his family in ’23 & ready to become a hot commodity in ’24.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.